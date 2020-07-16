All apartments in Temple
5902 Ambrose Cir
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

5902 Ambrose Cir

5902 Ambrose Circle · (254) 935-2392
Location

5902 Ambrose Circle, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3128 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage House
Amenities include:
- Central Heat/Air with 2 HVAC units, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter tops, Large Island in Kitchen, Formal Dining room, 2 Living Areas, Hardwood Floors, Garden Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/15/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Ambrose Cir have any available units?
5902 Ambrose Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Ambrose Cir have?
Some of 5902 Ambrose Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Ambrose Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Ambrose Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Ambrose Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 Ambrose Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5902 Ambrose Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Ambrose Cir offers parking.
Does 5902 Ambrose Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Ambrose Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Ambrose Cir have a pool?
No, 5902 Ambrose Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Ambrose Cir have accessible units?
No, 5902 Ambrose Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Ambrose Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 Ambrose Cir has units with dishwashers.
