5213 Canyon Creek Dr

2 bedroom/2 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features include: vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, wooden countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace in living room, carpeted bedrooms, and a fenced yard. This multi- family home is minutes from Scott & White Hospital, Interstate Hwy 35, and 190. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included. **Pictures may be taken prior to current tenant*