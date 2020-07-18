All apartments in Temple
5213 Canyon Creek Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:28 PM

5213 Canyon Creek Dr

5213 Canyon Creek Drive · (254) 207-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5213 Canyon Creek Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom/2 bath duplex, located within Temple ISD. Features include: vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, wooden countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace in living room, carpeted bedrooms, and a fenced yard. This multi- family home is minutes from Scott & White Hospital, Interstate Hwy 35, and 190. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included. **Pictures may be taken prior to current tenant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr have any available units?
5213 Canyon Creek Dr has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr have?
Some of 5213 Canyon Creek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Canyon Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Canyon Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Canyon Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Canyon Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 5213 Canyon Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Canyon Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 5213 Canyon Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5213 Canyon Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Canyon Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Canyon Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
