Taylor, TX
520 Lenora Dr A
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

520 Lenora Dr A

520 Lenora Dr · No Longer Available
Location

520 Lenora Dr, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex for rent in downtown Taylor TX - Property Id: 24198

One duplex unit for rent in downtown Taylor TX. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom (875 sqft). Close to Hutto and Round Rock.
Rent $895/month. One year lease. Security deposit $895.
Pet deposit is $100 for each pet (maximum 2 pets).
Refrigerator, stove equipped.
Income requirement: 3 times of rent = $2685/month.
For fastest response, please contact via email hanlyvu1311@gmail.com. We will reply as soon as we can. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24198p
Property Id 24198

(RLNE5122543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Lenora Dr A have any available units?
520 Lenora Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, TX.
What amenities does 520 Lenora Dr A have?
Some of 520 Lenora Dr A's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Lenora Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
520 Lenora Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Lenora Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Lenora Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 520 Lenora Dr A offer parking?
No, 520 Lenora Dr A does not offer parking.
Does 520 Lenora Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Lenora Dr A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Lenora Dr A have a pool?
No, 520 Lenora Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 520 Lenora Dr A have accessible units?
No, 520 Lenora Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Lenora Dr A have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Lenora Dr A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Lenora Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Lenora Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
