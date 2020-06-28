520 Lenora Dr A

Amenities

Duplex for rent in downtown Taylor TX - Property Id: 24198



One duplex unit for rent in downtown Taylor TX. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom (875 sqft). Close to Hutto and Round Rock.

Rent $895/month. One year lease. Security deposit $895.

Pet deposit is $100 for each pet (maximum 2 pets).

Refrigerator, stove equipped.

Income requirement: 3 times of rent = $2685/month.

For fastest response, please contact via email hanlyvu1311@gmail.com. We will reply as soon as we can. Thanks!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24198p

