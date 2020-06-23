All apartments in Taylor
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:52 PM

205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

205 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

205 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Recently updated, single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home with new flooring, paint, roof, stainless steel appliances, lighting, hardware and more!

Please complete online lease application on all potential tenants over the age of 18. Qualifications: monthly gross income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references, and no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Security deposit is 1 month’s rent and must be certified funds payable to MWS Capital. It may be mailed or dropped off at our office in Austin. Move in/hold up to 2 weeks after application. Lease end March - July 2020 or March - April 2021
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have any available units?
205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, TX.
Is 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard offer parking?
No, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have a pool?
No, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
