16 Reese Drive

Wonderful 4/3 home located in the heart of Sunset Valley! This home sits on almost an acre of land! Enjoy this huge backyard area and all of the natural wildlife!! 2 master bedrooms! Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen area is open to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! Spacious bedrooms! Lawn care is provided!! Less than 5 minutes to all of the shopping on Brodie Lane in Sunset Valley and Central Market. 15 minutes to downtown! Available around August 23rd!