Sunset Valley, TX
16 Reese Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:06 PM

16 Reese Drive

16 Reese Drive · No Longer Available
16 Reese Drive, Sunset Valley, TX 78745

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4/3 home located in the heart of Sunset Valley! This home sits on almost an acre of land! Enjoy this huge backyard area and all of the natural wildlife!! 2 master bedrooms! Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen area is open to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included! Spacious bedrooms! Lawn care is provided!! Less than 5 minutes to all of the shopping on Brodie Lane in Sunset Valley and Central Market. 15 minutes to downtown! Available around August 23rd!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 16 Reese Drive have any available units?
16 Reese Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunset Valley, TX.
What amenities does 16 Reese Drive have?
Some of 16 Reese Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Reese Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Reese Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Reese Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Reese Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16 Reese Drive offer parking?
No, 16 Reese Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16 Reese Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Reese Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Reese Drive have a pool?
No, 16 Reese Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16 Reese Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Reese Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Reese Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Reese Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Reese Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Reese Drive has units with air conditioning.
