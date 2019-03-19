All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

458 San Gabriel Drive

458 San Gabriel Way · No Longer Available
Location

458 San Gabriel Way, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnificent home in Stone Canyon. This open floor plan boasts windows and natural light from all areas of the home. Features include granite, stainless appliances, wood floors, ample storage and custom build in cabinets throughout. Prepare fabulous meals in the kitchen, on the large gas cooktop trimmed in a massive brick decor. The master bedroom has a huge custom walk-in closet. Enter the oversized utility from the garage or master bedroom. Make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
458 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 458 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 458 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
458 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 San Gabriel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 458 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 458 San Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 458 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 458 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 458 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 458 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 458 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 458 San Gabriel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 458 San Gabriel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 San Gabriel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

