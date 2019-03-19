458 San Gabriel Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Magnificent home in Stone Canyon. This open floor plan boasts windows and natural light from all areas of the home. Features include granite, stainless appliances, wood floors, ample storage and custom build in cabinets throughout. Prepare fabulous meals in the kitchen, on the large gas cooktop trimmed in a massive brick decor. The master bedroom has a huge custom walk-in closet. Enter the oversized utility from the garage or master bedroom. Make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.