381 Vista Park Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite media room

A MUST- SEE Standard pacific Stunning home with 5 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms located across from Greenbelt. Features include Hardwood floors,granite counter tops,SS appliance,new carpet,fresh paint, two stairs and epoxy floor in garage. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen. Luxurious bath is complete with dual vanities,garden tub,shower and his and her closets. Premium lot on almost half acre and three car garages. Super spacious bed rooms through out that include a downstairs guest suite with full bath and study. 3 bed rooms upstairs with two full bath, media room and game room. New roof 2016 and 8' privacy fence. Across the street from community park and pool. Ready to move in.Must see.