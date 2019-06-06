All apartments in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale, TX
381 Vista Park Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:17 PM

381 Vista Park Drive

381 Vista Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

381 Vista Park Drive, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
A MUST- SEE Standard pacific Stunning home with 5 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms located across from Greenbelt. Features include Hardwood floors,granite counter tops,SS appliance,new carpet,fresh paint, two stairs and epoxy floor in garage. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen. Luxurious bath is complete with dual vanities,garden tub,shower and his and her closets. Premium lot on almost half acre and three car garages. Super spacious bed rooms through out that include a downstairs guest suite with full bath and study. 3 bed rooms upstairs with two full bath, media room and game room. New roof 2016 and 8' privacy fence. Across the street from community park and pool. Ready to move in.Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Vista Park Drive have any available units?
381 Vista Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 381 Vista Park Drive have?
Some of 381 Vista Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Vista Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
381 Vista Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Vista Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 381 Vista Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 381 Vista Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 381 Vista Park Drive offers parking.
Does 381 Vista Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Vista Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Vista Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 381 Vista Park Drive has a pool.
Does 381 Vista Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 381 Vista Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Vista Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Vista Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Vista Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Vista Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

