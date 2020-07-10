203 Wood Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home with a Historic feel in the heart of Old Sugar Land! Home has many original architectural features with all your modern day amenities! Large beautiful windows throughout give this home a light and airy feel. Enjoy the cozy wrap around porch with ceiling fans this Spring! Beautiful original wood flooring throughout the downstairs! Kitchen has abundance of cabinetry-with pull out shelving, tile flooring, and includes refrigerator! Ceiling fans in both downstairs bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom is upstairs and features an open living area and full bathroom. Home has full size washer and dryer hookups inside and tankless water heater. Ample parking with long extended driveway and recently constructed one car garage. Home is conveniently located close to Hwy 90A, Hwy 6 and the Southwest Fwy. 10 minutes to First Colony Mall, Sugar Land Town Square and Constellation Field!