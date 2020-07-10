All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:52 PM

203 Wood Street

203 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 Wood Street, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home with a Historic feel in the heart of Old Sugar Land! Home has many original architectural features with all your modern day amenities! Large beautiful windows throughout give this home a light and airy feel. Enjoy the cozy wrap around porch with ceiling fans this Spring! Beautiful original wood flooring throughout the downstairs! Kitchen has abundance of cabinetry-with pull out shelving, tile flooring, and includes refrigerator! Ceiling fans in both downstairs bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom is upstairs and features an open living area and full bathroom. Home has full size washer and dryer hookups inside and tankless water heater. Ample parking with long extended driveway and recently constructed one car garage. Home is conveniently located close to Hwy 90A, Hwy 6 and the Southwest Fwy. 10 minutes to First Colony Mall, Sugar Land Town Square and Constellation Field!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Wood Street have any available units?
203 Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Wood Street have?
Some of 203 Wood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Wood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Wood Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 Wood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 203 Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 Wood Street offers parking.
Does 203 Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Wood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Wood Street have a pool?
No, 203 Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Wood Street has units with dishwashers.

