Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym game room pool

Gorgeous , 5 br, 3 & 1/2 baths, located in a nice & well established Gannoway lakes estates community. Master bedroom is downstairs along with an immaculate master bathroom, separate shower and tub, study, formal dining, open island kitchen and SS appliances. Big raised gameroom upstairs upstairs freshly painted to be move in ready! Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers, entertainment centers, public parks and highways. Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program.