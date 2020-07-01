1514 Ashwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Darling home in the desirable neighborhood of Covington Woods! This home has been well-maintained by wonderful landlords, and is move-in ready. Living and dining space includes a spacious family room with high ceilings and warm wood-laminate flooring, formal dining room, wet bar, and bright kitchen and breakfast area (fridge included!). Sliding glass doors lead to your outdoor entertaining space with a covered deck and large back yard. The master bedroom retreat features a sitting area, perfect for a couch or comfy chair to sit and rest after a long day. This home is located minutes from restaurants and shops in Sugar Land and zoned to FBISD schools. Don't miss it!