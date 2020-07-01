All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated January 30 2020 at 3:48 PM

1514 Ashwood Drive

1514 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Ashwood Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Darling home in the desirable neighborhood of Covington Woods! This home has been well-maintained by wonderful landlords, and is move-in ready. Living and dining space includes a spacious family room with high ceilings and warm wood-laminate flooring, formal dining room, wet bar, and bright kitchen and breakfast area (fridge included!). Sliding glass doors lead to your outdoor entertaining space with a covered deck and large back yard. The master bedroom retreat features a sitting area, perfect for a couch or comfy chair to sit and rest after a long day. This home is located minutes from restaurants and shops in Sugar Land and zoned to FBISD schools. Don't miss it!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Ashwood Drive have any available units?
1514 Ashwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Ashwood Drive have?
Some of 1514 Ashwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Ashwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Ashwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Ashwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Ashwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 1514 Ashwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Ashwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1514 Ashwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Ashwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Ashwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1514 Ashwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Ashwood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1514 Ashwood Drive has accessible units.
Does 1514 Ashwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Ashwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

