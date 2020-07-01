14022 Ragus Lake Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous two story home located in Sugar Mill Estates. This like-new home has been completely renovated with stunning upgrades which include 2 master suites both with spa inspired master bathrooms, stunning quartz countertops throughout, a downstairs game room and media room, gourmet kitchen complete with a wine bar. Located just minutes away from Ft. Bend Discovery Center, Imperial Farmer's Market, and Constellation Field, you are sure to fall in love!



- SECTION 8 OK.



- RENT TO OWN OK.