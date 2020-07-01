All apartments in Sugar Land
14022 Ragus Lake Drive

Location

14022 Ragus Lake Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous two story home located in Sugar Mill Estates. This like-new home has been completely renovated with stunning upgrades which include 2 master suites both with spa inspired master bathrooms, stunning quartz countertops throughout, a downstairs game room and media room, gourmet kitchen complete with a wine bar. Located just minutes away from Ft. Bend Discovery Center, Imperial Farmer's Market, and Constellation Field, you are sure to fall in love!

- SECTION 8 OK.

- RENT TO OWN OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive have any available units?
14022 Ragus Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive have?
Some of 14022 Ragus Lake Drive's amenities include recently renovated, hot tub, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14022 Ragus Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14022 Ragus Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14022 Ragus Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14022 Ragus Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 14022 Ragus Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14022 Ragus Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 14022 Ragus Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 14022 Ragus Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14022 Ragus Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14022 Ragus Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

