Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:14 PM

13531 Fernhill Drive

13531 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13531 Fernhill Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained and updated3BR/2B home in the great community of Covington Woods. This home features agood-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and granite counters. The kitchen opens to large, high ceiling combination living room and dining area. All bedrooms are good-sized, as well. Bathrooms, kitchen, and light fixtures have been updated. Floors are tiled throughout the house. The huge yard has several mature trees. Easy access to major arteries, such as, Highway 59 (69), Highway 90, and the Westpark Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13531 Fernhill Drive have any available units?
13531 Fernhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13531 Fernhill Drive have?
Some of 13531 Fernhill Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13531 Fernhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13531 Fernhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13531 Fernhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13531 Fernhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 13531 Fernhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13531 Fernhill Drive offers parking.
Does 13531 Fernhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13531 Fernhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13531 Fernhill Drive have a pool?
No, 13531 Fernhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13531 Fernhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 13531 Fernhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13531 Fernhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13531 Fernhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

