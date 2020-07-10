13531 Fernhill Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Well-maintained and updated3BR/2B home in the great community of Covington Woods. This home features agood-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and granite counters. The kitchen opens to large, high ceiling combination living room and dining area. All bedrooms are good-sized, as well. Bathrooms, kitchen, and light fixtures have been updated. Floors are tiled throughout the house. The huge yard has several mature trees. Easy access to major arteries, such as, Highway 59 (69), Highway 90, and the Westpark Tollway.