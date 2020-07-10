All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:22 PM

13526 Fernhill Drive

Location

13526 Fernhill Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sugar Land. The home has hard surface flooring throughout the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Modern updated light fixtures with stone countertops throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with a gas range. The Dining area has a panoramic window that looks out into a huge covered patio that's perfect for entertaining. Lush backyard with plenty of space for kids or pets. Attached two-car garage with plenty of storage space. 2 pet maximum. Dogs and Cats ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 Fernhill Drive have any available units?
13526 Fernhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13526 Fernhill Drive have?
Some of 13526 Fernhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 Fernhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13526 Fernhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 Fernhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13526 Fernhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13526 Fernhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13526 Fernhill Drive offers parking.
Does 13526 Fernhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13526 Fernhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 Fernhill Drive have a pool?
No, 13526 Fernhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13526 Fernhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 13526 Fernhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 Fernhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13526 Fernhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

