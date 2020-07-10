13526 Fernhill Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sugar Land. The home has hard surface flooring throughout the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Modern updated light fixtures with stone countertops throughout. Large eat-in kitchen with a gas range. The Dining area has a panoramic window that looks out into a huge covered patio that's perfect for entertaining. Lush backyard with plenty of space for kids or pets. Attached two-car garage with plenty of storage space. 2 pet maximum. Dogs and Cats ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.