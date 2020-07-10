1134 Pinecroft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

A beautiful one story home located in Covington Woods with tile throughout the home, upgraded stone entry wall, and a welcoming wood burning fireplace! This home is full of natural lighting, has a gorgeous wooden beam in living space and a large country kitchen. The Master bedroom has plenty of space for a king size bed and a ceiling fan for hot summer days, while the Master bath boasts of a fully tiled glassed in shower ready to be filled with steam! The extra room is perfect for anyone needing extra space for kids, an office or even a workout room. The open floor plan of this 3 bedroom/3 bath home has it all, including a covered back patio and big backyard. Schedule a showing today. This home DID NOT FLOOD during Harvey.