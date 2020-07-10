All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:19 AM

1134 Pinecroft Drive

1134 Pinecroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Pinecroft Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
A beautiful one story home located in Covington Woods with tile throughout the home, upgraded stone entry wall, and a welcoming wood burning fireplace! This home is full of natural lighting, has a gorgeous wooden beam in living space and a large country kitchen. The Master bedroom has plenty of space for a king size bed and a ceiling fan for hot summer days, while the Master bath boasts of a fully tiled glassed in shower ready to be filled with steam! The extra room is perfect for anyone needing extra space for kids, an office or even a workout room. The open floor plan of this 3 bedroom/3 bath home has it all, including a covered back patio and big backyard. Schedule a showing today. This home DID NOT FLOOD during Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Pinecroft Drive have any available units?
1134 Pinecroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Pinecroft Drive have?
Some of 1134 Pinecroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Pinecroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Pinecroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Pinecroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Pinecroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 1134 Pinecroft Drive offer parking?
No, 1134 Pinecroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1134 Pinecroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Pinecroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Pinecroft Drive have a pool?
No, 1134 Pinecroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Pinecroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1134 Pinecroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Pinecroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Pinecroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

