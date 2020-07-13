All apartments in Stafford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Silverbrooke

1020 Brand Ln · (281) 238-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX 77477

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-1128 · Avail. Sep 17

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 02-0333 · Avail. Jul 29

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 02-1133 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-0912 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 02-0521 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 02-1214 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-1324 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Unit 02-1313 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silverbrooke.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
carport
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Silverbrooke! If you are looking for a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment in Stafford, Silverbrooke is where you want to be! Located on Dulles avenue, our community is conveniently located near 6, 90, and 59, and in the highly-ranked Fort Bend ISD. Living here offers ease to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Our apartments feature full-size washers and dryers, granite countertops, oversized closets, garden tubs, outdoor storage closets, and SMARTHOME technology. Residents enjoy lounging around our swimming pool, poolside grilling area, and being in the highly-ranked Fort Bend ISD. Schedule a Tour, give us a call, or just stop by to see for yourself what all the fuss is about. 100% of Venterra communities are Apartment Ratings Top Rated award recipients; an award that only 5% of apartment communities even qualify for! You will experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: 1B - $100; 2B - $150; 3B - $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required Trash: $27.50/month Pest control: $2/month Billing admin fee: $3/month $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
Storage Details: Storage unit: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silverbrooke have any available units?
Silverbrooke has 26 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silverbrooke have?
Some of Silverbrooke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silverbrooke currently offering any rent specials?
Silverbrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silverbrooke pet-friendly?
Yes, Silverbrooke is pet friendly.
Does Silverbrooke offer parking?
Yes, Silverbrooke offers parking.
Does Silverbrooke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silverbrooke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silverbrooke have a pool?
Yes, Silverbrooke has a pool.
Does Silverbrooke have accessible units?
No, Silverbrooke does not have accessible units.
Does Silverbrooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silverbrooke has units with dishwashers.
Does Silverbrooke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silverbrooke has units with air conditioning.
