Live it. Love it. at Silverbrooke! If you are looking for a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment in Stafford, Silverbrooke is where you want to be! Located on Dulles avenue, our community is conveniently located near 6, 90, and 59, and in the highly-ranked Fort Bend ISD. Living here offers ease to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Our apartments feature full-size washers and dryers, granite countertops, oversized closets, garden tubs, outdoor storage closets, and SMARTHOME technology. Residents enjoy lounging around our swimming pool, poolside grilling area, and being in the highly-ranked Fort Bend ISD. Schedule a Tour, give us a call, or just stop by to see for yourself what all the fuss is about. 100% of Venterra communities are Apartment Ratings Top Rated award recipients; an award that only 5% of apartment communities even qualify for! You will experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.