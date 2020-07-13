All apartments in Stafford
Find more places like
The Vinings Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stafford, TX
/
The Vinings Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

The Vinings Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
735 Dulles Ave · (832) 664-7460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
Stafford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX 77477

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-0705 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 00-1208 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 00-1014 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-0815 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 00-0505 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 00-0209 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-0510 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 00-0112 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 00-0501 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vinings Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
carport
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

The Vinings Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play in Stafford, Texas. Whether youre looking to be close to great shopping and dining at Sugar Land Town Square or the First Colony Mall, or close to great restaurants such as Outback Steakhouse, Sweet Tomatoes, Pappasitos or Pappadeaux, living at The Vinings Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy easy access to U.S. Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway as well as living close to the award-winning Fort Bend County Schools. The Vinings apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious designs, modern kitchens, dining rooms, and living rooms. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors are also available. Enjoy stellar amenities such as our fitness center, business center, and pool and spa area with outdoor kitchen. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a Better Way of Living at The Vinings Apartments where residents will enjoy both a professional on-site management and maintenance team whose goal is to provide an exceptional living experience. We are available to take your calls 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 3
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Vinings Apartments have any available units?
The Vinings Apartments has 20 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vinings Apartments have?
Some of The Vinings Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vinings Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Vinings Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Is The Vinings Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vinings Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Vinings Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Vinings Apartments offers parking.
Does The Vinings Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vinings Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vinings Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Vinings Apartments has a pool.
Does The Vinings Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Vinings Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Vinings Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vinings Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vinings Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vinings Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln
Stafford, TX 77477
Miramonte Apartments
1535 Moore Road
Stafford, TX 77471
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr
Stafford, TX 77477
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run
Stafford, TX 77477
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr
Stafford, TX 77477
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln
Stafford, TX 77477
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477

Similar Pages

Stafford 1 BedroomsStafford 2 BedroomsStafford Apartments with ParkingStafford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStafford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine