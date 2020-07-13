/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
186 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Stafford, TX
Last updated July 13 at 02:10pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Alief
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Last updated July 4 at 03:12pm
7 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Alief
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Braeburn
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Westwood
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
38 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Alief
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
Located in a highly livable community. Each home includes black appliances, marble-styled countertops, and washer and dryer connections. On-site lounge area, pool, and athletic center. About 20 minutes to Memorial City Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Alief
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
983 sqft
These spacious apartments on tree-lined streets feature large closets, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a dog park, pool, playground and gym. E-payments accepted for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Westwood
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
