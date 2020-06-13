Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

326 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
30 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 03:51pm
5 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
968 sqft
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Alief
7 Units Available
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Westwood
7 Units Available
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Alief
12 Units Available
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$806
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
12 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Greater Fondren Southwest
37 Units Available
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Bedrooms with walk-in closets. Resort-style pool with sun deck and hot tub. Just over a mile to the Braes Bayou Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Westwood
12 Units Available
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Eldridge - West Oaks
4 Units Available
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
973 sqft
Open, inviting floor plans. Resort-style pools with plenty of space to swim laps. Lush landscaping throughout property. Less than a mile to the West Park Tollway.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Braeburn
7 Units Available
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Located across from BraeBurn Country Club and Brays Bayou Greenway Trail, there's plenty to enjoy at this property. The Southwest Shopping Center is only minutes away. Units feature walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stafford, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stafford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

