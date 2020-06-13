/
accessible apartments
96 Accessible Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$993
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1167 sqft
Matthew Ridge is a wonderfully affordable community highlighting the best of everything you're lookng for in an apartment home. Matthew Ridge includes many of the "extras" that make life extraordinarily enjoyable.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Meyerland Area
15 Units Available
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
667 sqft
Recently renovated, pet-friendly units with luxury amenities including en-suite laundry and dishwasher. On-site BBQ, pool, business center, and gym. Close to transit and the beautiful Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eldridge - West Oaks
22 Units Available
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:13pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Westbury
92 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Last updated June 11 at 03:23pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
6 Units Available
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
Recently renovated community tucked into a wooded setting. On-site playground, ample parking and laundry services. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Westwood
11 Units Available
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
11 Units Available
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
947 sqft
Lush grounds with manicured gardens. Modern units include garden tubs and central air and heating. Community has swimming pool and hot tub. Just minutes from shops and restaurants on Synott Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$804
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$923
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Alief
5 Units Available
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community with resort-style pool, Jacuzzi and courtyards. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, with easy access to the Southwest Freeway. Units are bright and spacious with a variety of layouts.
Last updated June 3 at 06:54pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$659
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$705
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Greater Fondren Southwest
Contact for Availability
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willows Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 6 at 05:45pm
Sharpstown
6 Units Available
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Results within 10 miles of Stafford
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Eldridge - West Oaks
6 Units Available
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1075 sqft
Unique, private, and gated community offering the best in security and full amenities. Units include air conditioning, fireplace, hardwood floors, and laundry. Grounds are pet friendly and close to shopping and downtown metro activities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Eldridge - West Oaks
15 Units Available
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,317
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers infinity-edge pool, outdoor lounge and Wi-Fi access. Easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and Grand Parkway.
