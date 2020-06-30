All apartments in Spring
The Grayson.
Spring, TX
The Grayson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

The Grayson

Open Now until 6pm
4115 Louetta Rd · (509) 563-7593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move In Special --- 6 WEEKS FREE!
Location

4115 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX 77388

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01203 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 11204 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 01205 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10105 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 09302 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 02204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03316 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Unit 06302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Unit 06102 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grayson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Experience an upscale lifestyle in one of Spring's most vibrant neighborhoods by calling The Grayson Luxury Apartments home. Surrounded by the best in education of Klein ISD schools and top area employers, youre in the heart of everything. We are situated just minutes from Lone Star College, ExxonMobil, Hewlett Packard, Memorial Hermann, and Southwestern Energy. The Grayson Luxury Apartments are only steps away from upscale shopping, trendy restaurants, and amazing entertainment options, such as Grand Parkway Marketplace, Old Town Spring. Residing at The Grayson will provide you with quick and convenient access to the citys main roads, including Grand Parkway, Tomball Tollway, TX-249, and I-45.You can enjoy luxury living by lounging around our resort-style pool, getting social in our indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, or by getting energized in our high endurance fitness center. The Grayson Luxury Apartments is a large pet-friendly community offering the perfect balance of luxury and location. We are central to the many great shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the area has to offer. With excellent access to major roads, your morning commute will be quick and easy. Contact us today to find the perfect home at The Grayson Luxury Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $100/month, carport $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Grayson have any available units?
The Grayson has 27 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grayson have?
Some of The Grayson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grayson currently offering any rent specials?
The Grayson is offering the following rent specials: Move In Special --- 6 WEEKS FREE!
Is The Grayson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grayson is pet friendly.
Does The Grayson offer parking?
Yes, The Grayson offers parking.
Does The Grayson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grayson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grayson have a pool?
Yes, The Grayson has a pool.
Does The Grayson have accessible units?
No, The Grayson does not have accessible units.
Does The Grayson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grayson has units with dishwashers.

