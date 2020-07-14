All apartments in Spring
Find more places like Rayford's Edge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
Rayford's Edge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 PM

Rayford's Edge

Open Now until 6pm
25650 Interstate 45 · (832) 241-0227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25650 Interstate 45, Spring, TX 77386

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1914 · Avail. Aug 22

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. Sep 7

$894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 1607 · Avail. Aug 17

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0107 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rayford's Edge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
We are now accepting in-person and self guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Rayfords Edge, home to some of the most beautiful apartments in Spring, TX. With a gorgeous landscape, central location and stunning architecture, Rayfords Edge is ready to greet you. There are one and two bedroom floor plans available now. The recently renovated apartments have excellent features. Each home offers wood plank flooring, which pairs well with the two-tone paint. The country-style kitchen area is spacious and equipped with a refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Climate control during summer or winter is yours with central air conditioning, ceiling fans and a living room fireplace in selected units. The bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting and generous walk-in closet space. Each apartment comes cable ready and has connections for your personal washer and dryer. On a pleasant evening, you can ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $200; 2 bedroom: $350
Move-in Fees: Admin fee:$50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, 141 spaces/unit, assigned: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rayford's Edge have any available units?
Rayford's Edge has 14 units available starting at $894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Rayford's Edge have?
Some of Rayford's Edge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rayford's Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Rayford's Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rayford's Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Rayford's Edge is pet friendly.
Does Rayford's Edge offer parking?
Yes, Rayford's Edge offers parking.
Does Rayford's Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rayford's Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rayford's Edge have a pool?
Yes, Rayford's Edge has a pool.
Does Rayford's Edge have accessible units?
No, Rayford's Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Rayford's Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rayford's Edge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rayford's Edge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity