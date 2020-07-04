919 Colewick Court

Amenities
Beautifully updated 3/2 One Story for lease in Northwood Pines. Features include; Wood Tile Floors, Stacked Stone Fireplace, Open Kitchen w/Granite countertops, deco tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, Recessed lighting, Updated fixtures & hardware, Spacious Master bedroom w/updated master bath, Oversized secondary bedrooms, Covered front porch + back patio, Good sized backyard, culdesac lot, plus more! Monthly Lawn Mowing included!! Easy access to freeway, Hardy & Grand Parkway.