All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 919 Colewick Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
919 Colewick Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

919 Colewick Court

919 Colewick Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

919 Colewick Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3/2 One Story for lease in Northwood Pines. Features include; Wood Tile Floors, Stacked Stone Fireplace, Open Kitchen w/Granite countertops, deco tile backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, Recessed lighting, Updated fixtures & hardware, Spacious Master bedroom w/updated master bath, Oversized secondary bedrooms, Covered front porch + back patio, Good sized backyard, culdesac lot, plus more! Monthly Lawn Mowing included!! Easy access to freeway, Hardy & Grand Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Colewick Court have any available units?
919 Colewick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Colewick Court have?
Some of 919 Colewick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Colewick Court currently offering any rent specials?
919 Colewick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Colewick Court pet-friendly?
No, 919 Colewick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 919 Colewick Court offer parking?
Yes, 919 Colewick Court offers parking.
Does 919 Colewick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Colewick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Colewick Court have a pool?
No, 919 Colewick Court does not have a pool.
Does 919 Colewick Court have accessible units?
Yes, 919 Colewick Court has accessible units.
Does 919 Colewick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Colewick Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine