726 Hazy Stone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Nice & bright 3-bedroom, 2-bath single-story home perfectly located a few minutes away from HP's & Exxon Mobiles new headquarters. Also near The Woodlands shopping areas. Easy access to I-45, Hardy Toll Rd & Grand Parkway. Home sits on quiet cul de sac w/a greenbelt on its west side that also sits partially behind the home w/ new fence. Great open concept layout. Home has gorgeous bamboo hardwood flooring in Formal Dining, Family Room & Hallways. Updated bath includes granite counter tops & designer circular vessel bathroom sinks. Nice & bright kitchen includes Silestone counter tops & small breakfast area;refrigerator included. Family room is very spacious. Ceiling fans, new carpet, 2" faux wood blinds, & fresh neutral paint in all rooms. Lrg overhead storage rack in garage. Home has never flooded. Greenbelt on side yard allows plenty of space for a spring BBQ with family & friends! A must see! Come visit today!