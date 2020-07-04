All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:07 PM

6422 Coachgate Drive

6422 Coachgate Drive
Location

6422 Coachgate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom home with recent updates and all appliances included. New carpet in bedrooms. Attractive wood vinyl flooring. Masted bath has 2 sinks, extra long vanity, and his and hers closets. Extra storage and a workbench in garage. New fence and new roof and gutters. Ceiling fans and white 2 inch blinds in each room. Both bathrooms refreshed. Plenty of storage including custom built-ins in living room, large kitchen pantry, hall closet, linen closet, and two big storage closets in garage. No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Coachgate Drive have any available units?
6422 Coachgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Coachgate Drive have?
Some of 6422 Coachgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Coachgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Coachgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Coachgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Coachgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 6422 Coachgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Coachgate Drive offers parking.
Does 6422 Coachgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6422 Coachgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Coachgate Drive have a pool?
No, 6422 Coachgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Coachgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6422 Coachgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Coachgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 Coachgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

