6422 Coachgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and spacious 3 bedroom home with recent updates and all appliances included. New carpet in bedrooms. Attractive wood vinyl flooring. Masted bath has 2 sinks, extra long vanity, and his and hers closets. Extra storage and a workbench in garage. New fence and new roof and gutters. Ceiling fans and white 2 inch blinds in each room. Both bathrooms refreshed. Plenty of storage including custom built-ins in living room, large kitchen pantry, hall closet, linen closet, and two big storage closets in garage. No pets or smoking allowed.