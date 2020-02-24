All apartments in Spring
6014 Fallengate Drive

6014 Fallengate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Fallengate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great 3BD/2BA/2GA home located in Spring. Open concept, cozy living area, large ceramic tile kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, natural flowing light, good size bedrooms, ceilings.

Large fenced backyard, great for entertaining and pets.

Easy access to Hwy 59, Hardy Toll Road, and I-45, close to Cypress Wood Golf Course, shopping, and variety of restaurants in area. Walking distance to schools. Spring ISD
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Fallengate Drive have any available units?
6014 Fallengate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 6014 Fallengate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Fallengate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Fallengate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Fallengate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Fallengate Drive offer parking?
No, 6014 Fallengate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6014 Fallengate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Fallengate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Fallengate Drive have a pool?
No, 6014 Fallengate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Fallengate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6014 Fallengate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Fallengate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Fallengate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Fallengate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Fallengate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

