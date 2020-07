Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1158 SqFt 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Sunbury Estates subdivision of Spring TX. 5 minutes to schools, grocery stores and restaurants. Washer, dryer, cooker, fridge, and dishwasher included. Large walk in closets. Carpeted in the bedrooms, with tile in the entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms. Enjoy the BBQ on a brick patio in a shaded, fenced back yard. Driveway parking for two vehicles. Pet friendly.