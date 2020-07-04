4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Recently renovated 2 story home, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 1623 sqft. Spacious and open floorplan, oversized backyard, large family room with fireplace, vaulted dining room, spacious bedrooms, new roof, A/C serviced, tiled first floor, new carpet ups - Recently renovated 2 story home, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 1623 sqft. Spacious and open floorplan, oversized backyard, large family room with fireplace, vaulted dining room, spacious bedrooms, new roof, A/C serviced, tiled first floor, new carpet upstairs, granite in bathrooms, granite kitchen countertops with tile backsplash, and ample storage. Community pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, and parks. Accessible from Hardy Toll N, Interstate 45, Cypresswood, close to airport, tons of great restaurants and shopping near by.



(RLNE4938937)