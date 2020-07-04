All apartments in Spring
4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:32 AM

4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE

4531 Chestergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4531 Chestergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently renovated 2 story home, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 1623 sqft. Spacious and open floorplan, oversized backyard, large family room with fireplace, vaulted dining room, spacious bedrooms, new roof, A/C serviced, tiled first floor, new carpet ups - Recently renovated 2 story home, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 1623 sqft. Spacious and open floorplan, oversized backyard, large family room with fireplace, vaulted dining room, spacious bedrooms, new roof, A/C serviced, tiled first floor, new carpet upstairs, granite in bathrooms, granite kitchen countertops with tile backsplash, and ample storage. Community pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, and parks. Accessible from Hardy Toll N, Interstate 45, Cypresswood, close to airport, tons of great restaurants and shopping near by.

(RLNE4938937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE have any available units?
4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 CHESTERGATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

