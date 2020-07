Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom home CUL-DE-SAC in Sandpiper. - Charming SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom home on a CUL-DE-SAC lot in Sandpiper. Welcome home to this open floor plan that boasts vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and updated kitchen. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths is near IAH and 1960 & I-45. It is on a quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car garage with a storage shed & Huge fenced back yard with a lot that is over 10,000 sqft ! Hurry and make your appointment today!



(RLNE2598721)