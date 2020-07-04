4123 Wyanngate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Everyone wants some privacy in their home, and homes don't get much more private than this. This home is located near the back of the subdivision and you only have 1 side neighbor. HUGE backyard with plenty of back patio space. Great 1-story open floor plan that is in great condition. Split level with Master Bedroom on one side and the 2 additional Bedrooms on other side. Large family room with great natural light and tall ceilings. No carpet anywhere! Fridge included! Available for move-in now.