3107 Southern Cross Court

Amenities

pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Nice brick home w/pretty curb appeal on quiet cul-de-sac street! Wonderful open, split floor plan! Huge breakfast bar & lots of counter space to enjoy in the kitchen along w/ stunning mahogany cabinets & tile backsplash! Arched doorways, high ceilings, large master closet, custom blinds, new privacy fence in the backyard. Walking distance to park. Conveniently located to shopping, Hardy Toll Road, I-45 and the newly constructed Grand Parkway & just minutes to The Woodlands!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.