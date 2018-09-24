All apartments in Spring
3107 Southern Cross Court

3107 Southern Cross Court · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Southern Cross Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Nice brick home w/pretty curb appeal on quiet cul-de-sac street! Wonderful open, split floor plan! Huge breakfast bar & lots of counter space to enjoy in the kitchen along w/ stunning mahogany cabinets & tile backsplash! Arched doorways, high ceilings, large master closet, custom blinds, new privacy fence in the backyard. Walking distance to park. Conveniently located to shopping, Hardy Toll Road, I-45 and the newly constructed Grand Parkway & just minutes to The Woodlands!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Southern Cross Court have any available units?
3107 Southern Cross Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 3107 Southern Cross Court currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Southern Cross Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Southern Cross Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Southern Cross Court is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Southern Cross Court offer parking?
No, 3107 Southern Cross Court does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Southern Cross Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Southern Cross Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Southern Cross Court have a pool?
No, 3107 Southern Cross Court does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Southern Cross Court have accessible units?
No, 3107 Southern Cross Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Southern Cross Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Southern Cross Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Southern Cross Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Southern Cross Court does not have units with air conditioning.

