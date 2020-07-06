2514 Spring Day Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65f20b1010 ----

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled in the established North Spring Subdivision on a quiet cul-de-sac street and has too many updates to list! You will be dazzled by the bamboo flooring throughout the house and the beautiful cedar wood beam in the living room. The matching mantle and the cozy brick fireplace gives this home a warn rustic feel. You\'ll find 5\" baseboards and 4\" crown molding throughout the home as well as solid stained doors. Through the dining room you will find the beautifully renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are fully updated as well! Don\'t forget to look at the enormous backyard which also comes with an outdoor building for extra storage. This home is located next to many major parks and has easy access to Cypresswood, the Hardy Tool Road, and 45. Lone Star College is also just a few streets away! This home has been recently cleaned and is ready for immediate move-in, it will not last long!



LT 39 BLK 26 NORTH SPRING SEC 7



2 Car Garage

Attic Fans

Back Yard

Blinds

Breakfast Room

Ceiling Fan

Central Air

City Water

Community Pool

Cul De Sac

Disposal

Dryer

Fence

Fireplace In Family Room

First Floor Bedroom

First Floor Master

Foyer

Front Yard

Garage

Gas Dryer

Gas Fireplace

Gas Heating

Hardwood Flooring

Heat

Heating

Ice Maker

Infloor Heating

Master Bedroom

One Fireplace

Oven

Pool

Possible With Approval

Public Sewer

Range

Recently Remodeled

Storage

Storage Area

Stove

Traditional Style

Vaulted Ceilings

Washer

Washer / Dryer Hookups

Washing Machine