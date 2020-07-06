2514 Spring Day Court

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65f20b1010 ----
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled in the established North Spring Subdivision on a quiet cul-de-sac street and has too many updates to list! You will be dazzled by the bamboo flooring throughout the house and the beautiful cedar wood beam in the living room. The matching mantle and the cozy brick fireplace gives this home a warn rustic feel. You\'ll find 5\" baseboards and 4\" crown molding throughout the home as well as solid stained doors. Through the dining room you will find the beautifully renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are fully updated as well! Don\'t forget to look at the enormous backyard which also comes with an outdoor building for extra storage. This home is located next to many major parks and has easy access to Cypresswood, the Hardy Tool Road, and 45. Lone Star College is also just a few streets away! This home has been recently cleaned and is ready for immediate move-in, it will not last long!
LT 39 BLK 26 NORTH SPRING SEC 7
2 Car Garage
Attic Fans
Back Yard
Blinds
Breakfast Room
Ceiling Fan
Central Air
City Water
Community Pool
Cul De Sac
Disposal
Dryer
Fence
Fireplace In Family Room
First Floor Bedroom
First Floor Master
Foyer
Front Yard
Garage
Gas Dryer
Gas Fireplace
Gas Heating
Hardwood Flooring
Heat
Heating
Ice Maker
Infloor Heating
Master Bedroom
One Fireplace
Oven
Pool
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Recently Remodeled
Storage
Storage Area
Stove
Traditional Style
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Washing Machine