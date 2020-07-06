All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2514 Spring Day Court

2514 Spring Day Court · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Spring Day Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65f20b1010 ----
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled in the established North Spring Subdivision on a quiet cul-de-sac street and has too many updates to list! You will be dazzled by the bamboo flooring throughout the house and the beautiful cedar wood beam in the living room. The matching mantle and the cozy brick fireplace gives this home a warn rustic feel. You\'ll find 5\" baseboards and 4\" crown molding throughout the home as well as solid stained doors. Through the dining room you will find the beautifully renovated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms are fully updated as well! Don\'t forget to look at the enormous backyard which also comes with an outdoor building for extra storage. This home is located next to many major parks and has easy access to Cypresswood, the Hardy Tool Road, and 45. Lone Star College is also just a few streets away! This home has been recently cleaned and is ready for immediate move-in, it will not last long!

LT 39 BLK 26 NORTH SPRING SEC 7

2 Car Garage
Attic Fans
Back Yard
Blinds
Breakfast Room
Ceiling Fan
Central Air
City Water
Community Pool
Cul De Sac
Disposal
Dryer
Fence
Fireplace In Family Room
First Floor Bedroom
First Floor Master
Foyer
Front Yard
Garage
Gas Dryer
Gas Fireplace
Gas Heating
Hardwood Flooring
Heat
Heating
Ice Maker
Infloor Heating
Master Bedroom
One Fireplace
Oven
Pool
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Range
Recently Remodeled
Storage
Storage Area
Stove
Traditional Style
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Washing Machine

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Spring Day Court have any available units?
2514 Spring Day Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Spring Day Court have?
Some of 2514 Spring Day Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Spring Day Court currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Spring Day Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Spring Day Court pet-friendly?
No, 2514 Spring Day Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2514 Spring Day Court offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Spring Day Court offers parking.
Does 2514 Spring Day Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Spring Day Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Spring Day Court have a pool?
Yes, 2514 Spring Day Court has a pool.
Does 2514 Spring Day Court have accessible units?
No, 2514 Spring Day Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Spring Day Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 Spring Day Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
