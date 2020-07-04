2507 Spring Lily Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking hot tub

Situated in the conveniently located community of Park Spring, this beautiful home features wood flooring, a dining room, and game room. Hone your culinary abilities in the chefs kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, gas range, and breakfast bar. Spend a quiet evening melting away stress in the spa-like master suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a tub, and separate shower. Located near the Hardy Toll Road, I-45, and the Grand Parkway, residents enjoy easy access to The Woodlands, Downtown Houston, Tomball, and Humble. Take a relaxing stroll through the Mercer Botanic Gardens or explore all that Old Town Spring has to offer. Schools are zoned to Spring ISD. You dont want to miss this home call today!