Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in PARK SPRING! This cheery jewel of a home is nestled on a quiet street in one of the most-friendliest communities. Gracious light-filled open floor-plan with large living featuring wood floors. Spacious master bedroom ensuite with custom cabinets and beautiful tile floors in the bathroom. This spectacular home would not be completed without a chefs gourmet kitchen, huge backyard and 2 car attached garage. Schedule your private tour today