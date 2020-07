Amenities

Newly remodeled 3/2 includes fresh paint, new vinyl plank floors, granite countertops, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a formal dining room. Conveniently located with easy access to 45 and Hardy Toll Road. Pet Friendly! No aggressive breeds. Pay app fee online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.