All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23843 Single Oak St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23843 Single Oak St
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:38 PM

23843 Single Oak St

23843 Single Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23843 Single Oak Street, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
VACANT and READY FOR MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! This Beautiful two-story home is located in Spring Crossing! 3 bedrooms and 2 Â½ baths is Fresh like New Feeling features Large master suite w/private master bath! Cozy kitchen w/breakfast area with plenty of counter and cabinet space! All appliances included plus W/D! Spacious living and dining area for relaxing or entertaining. Lots of extra space for storage! Enjoy the open fenced backyard that leads to your 2-car garage! Donât miss out this great rental in the popular Spring Crossing area. Ideal for commuters with easy access to IAH, I-45, I-69, Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Rd. This home will not last long! Make your appointment Today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23843 Single Oak St have any available units?
23843 Single Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23843 Single Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
23843 Single Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23843 Single Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 23843 Single Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23843 Single Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 23843 Single Oak St offers parking.
Does 23843 Single Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23843 Single Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23843 Single Oak St have a pool?
Yes, 23843 Single Oak St has a pool.
Does 23843 Single Oak St have accessible units?
No, 23843 Single Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 23843 Single Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23843 Single Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23843 Single Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23843 Single Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravinia
2400 Spring Rain Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Asher Oaks
21000 Gosling Rd
Spring, TX 77388
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine