23843 Single Oak St

Amenities
VACANT and READY FOR MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! This Beautiful two-story home is located in Spring Crossing! 3 bedrooms and 2 Â½ baths is Fresh like New Feeling features Large master suite w/private master bath! Cozy kitchen w/breakfast area with plenty of counter and cabinet space! All appliances included plus W/D! Spacious living and dining area for relaxing or entertaining. Lots of extra space for storage! Enjoy the open fenced backyard that leads to your 2-car garage! Donât miss out this great rental in the popular Spring Crossing area. Ideal for commuters with easy access to IAH, I-45, I-69, Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Rd. This home will not last long! Make your appointment Today!!!