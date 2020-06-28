All apartments in Spring
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:18 PM

23830 Single Oak Street

23830 Single Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

23830 Single Oak Street, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home with new ceramic tile in bathrooms, tile throughout the downstairs living area. Clean and ready for immediate occupancy. Nice sized backyard and garage parking. Open and bright floor plan. Conveniently located close to major freeways and shopping. Don't miss out on this great home.
Updated home with new interior paint, new ceramic tile in bathrooms, tile throughout the downstairs living area, new carpet, and new appliances. Ready for immediate occupancy. Don't miss out on this great home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23830 Single Oak Street have any available units?
23830 Single Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23830 Single Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
23830 Single Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23830 Single Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 23830 Single Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23830 Single Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 23830 Single Oak Street offers parking.
Does 23830 Single Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23830 Single Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23830 Single Oak Street have a pool?
No, 23830 Single Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 23830 Single Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 23830 Single Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23830 Single Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23830 Single Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23830 Single Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23830 Single Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

