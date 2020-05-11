23715 Stargazer Pt

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!! This home has a beautiful ENTRY that unveils the FORMAL DINING room on the right. The KITCHEN adjoins a large BREAKFAST area & FAMILY room. The MASTER BEDROOM is a great size for large furniture. The MASTER BATH features a separate toilet, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The upstairs have a large GAME-ROOM, which shares a bathroom with the 2nd, 3rd & 4th bedrooms, which both have Walk-in closets. To top it off, this home is Energy Star Certified. Great Energy Savings!