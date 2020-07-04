All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23527 Briarcreek Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23527 Briarcreek Boulevard

23527 Briarcreek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23527 Briarcreek Boulevard, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timber Lane. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry w loads of counter space. Double ovens. Living room with wood built ins. Beautiful brick fireplace. Natural light that brightens up the space. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Huge back yard with covered patio and tons of room for play and quick access to highways. Extra wide driveway for extra parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have any available units?
23527 Briarcreek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have?
Some of 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23527 Briarcreek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard offers parking.
Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have a pool?
No, 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine