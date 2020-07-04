Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timber Lane. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry w loads of counter space. Double ovens. Living room with wood built ins. Beautiful brick fireplace. Natural light that brightens up the space. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Huge back yard with covered patio and tons of room for play and quick access to highways. Extra wide driveway for extra parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have any available units?
23527 Briarcreek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard have?
Some of 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23527 Briarcreek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
23527 Briarcreek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.