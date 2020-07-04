23527 Briarcreek Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Timber Lane. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry w loads of counter space. Double ovens. Living room with wood built ins. Beautiful brick fireplace. Natural light that brightens up the space. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Huge back yard with covered patio and tons of room for play and quick access to highways. Extra wide driveway for extra parking.