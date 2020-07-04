All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23430 LESTERGATE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23430 LESTERGATE DR
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

23430 LESTERGATE DR

23430 Lestergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23430 Lestergate Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VERY CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SPRING, TEXAS - Charming 3/2/2 all brick home in Spring. Custom built cabinets, tile floors throughout, lots of storage including an extra storage room in the garage. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Nice sized rooms and closets. Master has stand alone shower and 2nd bath features a jetted tub. Beautifully maintained home with lovely updates. New paint inside and out. Huge back yard with a large oak tree that's ready for a treehouse!! Call listing agent to view this beauty!!

(RLNE2685913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23430 LESTERGATE DR have any available units?
23430 LESTERGATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23430 LESTERGATE DR have?
Some of 23430 LESTERGATE DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23430 LESTERGATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
23430 LESTERGATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23430 LESTERGATE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 23430 LESTERGATE DR is pet friendly.
Does 23430 LESTERGATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 23430 LESTERGATE DR offers parking.
Does 23430 LESTERGATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23430 LESTERGATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23430 LESTERGATE DR have a pool?
No, 23430 LESTERGATE DR does not have a pool.
Does 23430 LESTERGATE DR have accessible units?
No, 23430 LESTERGATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23430 LESTERGATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 23430 LESTERGATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine