23430 LESTERGATE DR

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN SPRING, TEXAS - Charming 3/2/2 all brick home in Spring. Custom built cabinets, tile floors throughout, lots of storage including an extra storage room in the garage. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Nice sized rooms and closets. Master has stand alone shower and 2nd bath features a jetted tub. Beautifully maintained home with lovely updates. New paint inside and out. Huge back yard with a large oak tree that's ready for a treehouse!! Call listing agent to view this beauty!!



(RLNE2685913)