Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23406 Canyon Lake Dr

23406 Canyon Lake Drive
Location

23406 Canyon Lake Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23406 Canyon Lake - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1632
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2

Extras: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the well established Timber Lane Community. Home features high ceilings with beams, large living room with fireplace & wet bar. U-Shape kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space. Great size rooms. Large entree way and much more!. This price is too good to pass.... Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE4470671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr have any available units?
23406 Canyon Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23406 Canyon Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23406 Canyon Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23406 Canyon Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23406 Canyon Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23406 Canyon Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

