All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 2330 Deasa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
2330 Deasa Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 11:54 AM

2330 Deasa Drive

2330 Deasa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2330 Deasa Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1941
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None

Extras: Prefect place to call home! Large corner lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car detached garage, huge living room with cozy fireplace and built in shelving, large hall closet for extra storage, spacious bedrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, double ovens and electric cooktop, community swimming pool. Great house and a great price...Won't last long. Schedule your viewing today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Deasa Drive have any available units?
2330 Deasa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Deasa Drive have?
Some of 2330 Deasa Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Deasa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Deasa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Deasa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Deasa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Deasa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Deasa Drive offers parking.
Does 2330 Deasa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Deasa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Deasa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Deasa Drive has a pool.
Does 2330 Deasa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 Deasa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Deasa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Deasa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landmark
425 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine