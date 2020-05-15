2330 Deasa Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!**



Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1941

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central

Cooling: Central

Appliances: None



Extras: Prefect place to call home! Large corner lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car detached garage, huge living room with cozy fireplace and built in shelving, large hall closet for extra storage, spacious bedrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, double ovens and electric cooktop, community swimming pool. Great house and a great price...Won't last long. Schedule your viewing today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.