All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23219 Briarcreek Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23219 Briarcreek Blvd
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:30 AM

23219 Briarcreek Blvd

23219 Briarcreek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23219 Briarcreek Boulevard, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
23219 Briarcreek Blvd Available 04/15/19 23219 Briarcreek Blvd. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1568
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Wow! Check out this spacious 1 story 3 BD, 2 BTH home priced to lease fast! Living room with high ceiling, cozy fireplace and 2 ceiling fans. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Master with 2 walk-in closets. Located near Hardy Toll Rd and FM 1960. Don't wait..won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE2064562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd have any available units?
23219 Briarcreek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd have?
Some of 23219 Briarcreek Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23219 Briarcreek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
23219 Briarcreek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23219 Briarcreek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23219 Briarcreek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 23219 Briarcreek Blvd offers parking.
Does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23219 Briarcreek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd have a pool?
No, 23219 Briarcreek Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 23219 Briarcreek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 23219 Briarcreek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23219 Briarcreek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45
Spring, TX 77386
Spring Park
555 Spring Park Center Blvd
Spring, TX 77373
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd
Spring, TX 77389
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine