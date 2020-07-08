All apartments in Spring
23126 Pennsgrove Road
23126 Pennsgrove Road

23126 Pennsgrove Road
Location

23126 Pennsgrove Road, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Call us 281-894-9111

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-On sight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1708
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Call this recently upgraded home yours! Amazing 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Nice and spacious floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, good sized bedrooms. Recently upgraded flooring throughout the home except bedrooms. Get cozy with a nice fire from the fireplace. Generous backyard. Make your appointment today because it won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

