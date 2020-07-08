23126 Pennsgrove Road

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-On sight Safety Inspections
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1708
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Extras: Call this recently upgraded home yours! Amazing 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Nice and spacious floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, good sized bedrooms. Recently upgraded flooring throughout the home except bedrooms. Get cozy with a nice fire from the fireplace. Generous backyard. Make your appointment today because it won't last long.
