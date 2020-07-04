23122 Cranberry Trl

Amenities

This Well Maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is the perfect place to call home! Youâll be AMAZED with your new home as the Pride of Ownership shows, SUPER CLEAN! Huge Living room w/fireplace and beautiful wood paneling walls! Spacious 4 Bedrooms w/master bath recent renovated! All tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout! FRESHLY painted walls! NEW stove and plenty of cabinet and counter space in Kitchen! Breakfast area! Large fenced backyard with ENCLOSED PATIO for those family gatherings! Located close to Area Schools & Amenities. Easy Access to Airport and Major Freeways. Quite Neighborhood! Great PRICE! READY FOR MOVE IN!