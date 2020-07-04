All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 23122 Cranberry Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
23122 Cranberry Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23122 Cranberry Trl

23122 Cranberry Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23122 Cranberry Trail, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Well Maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is the perfect place to call home! Youâll be AMAZED with your new home as the Pride of Ownership shows, SUPER CLEAN! Huge Living room w/fireplace and beautiful wood paneling walls! Spacious 4 Bedrooms w/master bath recent renovated! All tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout! FRESHLY painted walls! NEW stove and plenty of cabinet and counter space in Kitchen! Breakfast area! Large fenced backyard with ENCLOSED PATIO for those family gatherings! Located close to Area Schools & Amenities. Easy Access to Airport and Major Freeways. Quite Neighborhood! Great PRICE! READY FOR MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23122 Cranberry Trl have any available units?
23122 Cranberry Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23122 Cranberry Trl have?
Some of 23122 Cranberry Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23122 Cranberry Trl currently offering any rent specials?
23122 Cranberry Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23122 Cranberry Trl pet-friendly?
No, 23122 Cranberry Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23122 Cranberry Trl offer parking?
No, 23122 Cranberry Trl does not offer parking.
Does 23122 Cranberry Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23122 Cranberry Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23122 Cranberry Trl have a pool?
No, 23122 Cranberry Trl does not have a pool.
Does 23122 Cranberry Trl have accessible units?
No, 23122 Cranberry Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 23122 Cranberry Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 23122 Cranberry Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd
Spring, TX 77379
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77373
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West
Spring, TX 77379
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine