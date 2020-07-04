22835 Twisting Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home for rent. All bedrooms are upstairs including the utility room along with a game room which could be utilized as another bedroom. 2 secondary bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Large walk in closet and garden tub in master bedroom. Family room open to kitchen area, perfect for entertaining. Separate living room/den area, and breakfast table area off the huge kitchen which has plenty of cabinet space and storage. Fully fenced in back yard. Neutral light colors throughout the home. Room dimensions are approximate and should be verified.