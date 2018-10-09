1011 Addison Park Lane

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! LOOK, LEASE, and MOVE-IN by December 31st, GET $500 OFF RENT!!! Simple and Easy qualifications, plus NO UPFRONT SECURITY (ask me how)! This LOVELY and spacious two story house, ready to move-in, interior totally renovated! Freshly painted w/New wood plank and tile flooring throughout 1st floor. New carpet upstairs, with nice size game room! Fabulous kitchen w/granite counter tops, and lots of cabinets and countertop space. Breakfast and formal dining area with fireplace overlooking the swimming pool. Large family room with lots of natural light. Great master suite w/sitting area and walking in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Peaceful backyard with private pool ready for summer entertainment . Come & fall in love with this GREAT FAMILY HOME. Pets case by case w/NO PET DEPOSIT! Close to I-45, the Hardy Toll Rd, and the Grand Pkwy (99).