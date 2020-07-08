All apartments in Southlake
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:13 AM

901 Nettleton Court

901 Nettleton Court · No Longer Available
Location

901 Nettleton Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Updated executive family home on large Cul De Sac Lot in Southlake's Timarron. Spa Like Master Bathroom W Dual Shower Heads, Custom Cabinets, Large Closet & Master Bedroom W Plantation Shutters & Beautiful Fireplace. Updated kitchen, Gas cooktop, Dual Ovens & Plenty of Space To Entertain. The Laundry Has Sink & Storage. Upstairs Are 2 Big Bedrooms W Jack n Jill Bath & A Separate Bedroom & Bath all with new paint and carpet. Game Room Or #3rd Living W Built-Ins or Use as Study. HUGE BackYard! Newer Windows, Hardwood Floors, Updated Fixtures & Dual Gas Recirculating Water Heaters Plus Southlake Carroll ISD & Yard maintenance included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Nettleton Court have any available units?
901 Nettleton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 901 Nettleton Court have?
Some of 901 Nettleton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Nettleton Court currently offering any rent specials?
901 Nettleton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Nettleton Court pet-friendly?
No, 901 Nettleton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 901 Nettleton Court offer parking?
Yes, 901 Nettleton Court offers parking.
Does 901 Nettleton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Nettleton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Nettleton Court have a pool?
No, 901 Nettleton Court does not have a pool.
Does 901 Nettleton Court have accessible units?
No, 901 Nettleton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Nettleton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Nettleton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Nettleton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Nettleton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

