807 Oakcrest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great family home with tons of SPACE. This property is at the end of a cul de sac. Also, next to a beautiful greenbelt making for a peaceful backyard oasis! Gorgeous hardwood floors, with interior paint updates. Stainless steel appliances including double ovens! Master downstairs, and 3 bedrooms plus GAMEROOM upstairs!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.