Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

807 Oakcrest Court

807 Oakcrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

807 Oakcrest Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great family home with tons of SPACE. This property is at the end of a cul de sac. Also, next to a beautiful greenbelt making for a peaceful backyard oasis! Gorgeous hardwood floors, with interior paint updates. Stainless steel appliances including double ovens! Master downstairs, and 3 bedrooms plus GAMEROOM upstairs!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Oakcrest Court have any available units?
807 Oakcrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 807 Oakcrest Court have?
Some of 807 Oakcrest Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Oakcrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
807 Oakcrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Oakcrest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Oakcrest Court is pet friendly.
Does 807 Oakcrest Court offer parking?
No, 807 Oakcrest Court does not offer parking.
Does 807 Oakcrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Oakcrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Oakcrest Court have a pool?
No, 807 Oakcrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 807 Oakcrest Court have accessible units?
No, 807 Oakcrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Oakcrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Oakcrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Oakcrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Oakcrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

