Southlake, TX
800 Shady Ln
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:05 AM

800 Shady Ln

800 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

800 Shady Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Country setting in the City 4 - 2 on 2 acres with lots of trees and friendly neighbors. New tile, freshly painted, fenced back yard with pool, convenient to local shopping malls.
$2575.00 per month that includes pool care, $2575.00 deposit, and $500.00 per pet deposit.

Carroll ISD Schools:
Johnson Elementary, (K-4) 1301 N Carroll Ave
Durham Intermediate (5-6) 801 Shady Oaks Dr
Carroll Intermediate (7-8) 1800 Kirkwood Blvd
Carroll High School (9-10) 800 N White Chapel Blvd
Carroll Senior High (10-12) 1501 W Southlake Blvd

The lot will accommodate horses.
Newer appliances along with HVAC WITH 14 seer rating.
Shown by appointment only!

http://houseforlease.rentlinx.com/800-Shady-Ln-Southlake-TX-76092-2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Shady Ln have any available units?
800 Shady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 800 Shady Ln have?
Some of 800 Shady Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Shady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
800 Shady Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Shady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Shady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 800 Shady Ln offer parking?
Yes, 800 Shady Ln offers parking.
Does 800 Shady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Shady Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Shady Ln have a pool?
Yes, 800 Shady Ln has a pool.
Does 800 Shady Ln have accessible units?
No, 800 Shady Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Shady Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Shady Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Shady Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 Shady Ln has units with air conditioning.

