Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport pool air conditioning

Country setting in the City 4 - 2 on 2 acres with lots of trees and friendly neighbors. New tile, freshly painted, fenced back yard with pool, convenient to local shopping malls.

$2575.00 per month that includes pool care, $2575.00 deposit, and $500.00 per pet deposit.



Carroll ISD Schools:

Johnson Elementary, (K-4) 1301 N Carroll Ave

Durham Intermediate (5-6) 801 Shady Oaks Dr

Carroll Intermediate (7-8) 1800 Kirkwood Blvd

Carroll High School (9-10) 800 N White Chapel Blvd

Carroll Senior High (10-12) 1501 W Southlake Blvd



The lot will accommodate horses.

Newer appliances along with HVAC WITH 14 seer rating.

Shown by appointment only!



http://houseforlease.rentlinx.com/800-Shady-Ln-Southlake-TX-76092-2