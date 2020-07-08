719 Bryson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Southlake ISD! Spacious custom luxury home in a desirable community. Home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bath, handscraped hardwood flooring, plantation shutters and tall ceilings. Kitchen has travertine flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Huge 3 car garage with lots of parking space is located behind the house. Walking distance to great schools, community pool and Town Square. Cats and small dogs only are allowed. More photos to come soon!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



